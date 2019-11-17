They Were Prepared To Make Big Effort With Liverpool – Simon Mignolet Reveals Other Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has revealed that Benfica were keen to sign him from Liverpool in the summer and made a big effort to take him to Lisbon.



The Belgian shot-stopper was keen to move on from Liverpool in the summer after a period spent warming the bench and little prospect of taking the number 1 slot at Anfield from Alisson.













Mignolet was not short of options and eventually opted to return to his homeland to put pen to paper to a five-year deal at Club Brugge.



However, the goalkeeper could have headed for warmer climes in the shape of Portugal as Benfica were interested in landing him.





The Portuguese giants were prepared to make a big effort with both Liverpool and Mignolet.







"There was interest, but with all kinds of conditions", Mignolet told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.



"Like from Benfica. The club really wanted to make an effort with Liverpool and myself."





Mignolet, who has already made 20 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge, insists though that playing for Benfica held little appeal when he had the option to move back to one of Belgium's top sides.



"Why would I go and play football in Lisbon, a three-hour flight from my front door, when I could work at a top club in my own country?



"My decision was made very quickly", the goalkeeper added.



Mignolet made a total of 204 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool and picked up a Champions League winners medal with the Reds.

