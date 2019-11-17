XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/11/2019 - 12:33 GMT

This Is Rubbish – Tottenham Legend Slams Rumours of Shock Departure At Spurs

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has rubbished claims that Mauricio Pochettino has left the club and is set to be replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino has struggled to drive Spurs up the Premier League standings so far this season and his side sit a lowly 14th with just 14 points from their opening 12 games. 


 



His position has been subject to speculation, with Mourinho being floated as a potential option for the north London club.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Pochettino has now departed and will be replaced by Mourinho, but Spurs legend Roberts has rubbished those suggestions, slamming the claims.
 


"There is a lot of rumours going around re Poch has walked and Mourinho is coming to our great club", Roberts wrote on Twitter.



"This is total bulls**t and I haven't said anything to anybody, so whoever started this is a f***ing idiot.

"Poch is here to stay", he added.
 


Tottenham headed into the international break on the back of a 1-1 draw at home against Sheffield United, failing to build on the momentum gained from a 4-0 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

They are due to travel to lock horns with West Ham United on 23rd November when Premier League football resumes after the international break.
 