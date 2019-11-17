Tottenham Hotspur Tipped To Recall Talent From Loan Stint

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Clarke has been tipped as being all but certain to be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur from his Leeds United loan in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham in the summer, bringing in funds to help balance the books at Elland Road, but agreed to loan him straight back from Spurs for the season.













However, Leeds signed six players on loan in the summer and EFL rules mean they can only name five in matchday squads; as a result Clarke has regularly missed out.



He is yet to clock a single minute of Championship football this term and there has been speculation that Spurs could cut short his loan.





And according to The Athletic, it is all but certain that Tottenham will recall Clarke when the window swings back open for business.







Spurs could choose to send Clarke out on another loan deal as they look to secure regular game time for the young winger.



It is claimed that Leeds could look to bring in a replacement for Clarke, though with five loanees on the books, they would be left with a familiar juggling act.





Clarke has made just 27 senior appearances for Leeds in total since graduating from the club's youth set-up.

