XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2019 - 18:42 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Tipped To Recall Talent From Loan Stint

 




Jack Clarke has been tipped as being all but certain to be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur from his Leeds United loan in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham in the summer, bringing in funds to help balance the books at Elland Road, but agreed to loan him straight back from Spurs for the season. 


 



However, Leeds signed six players on loan in the summer and EFL rules mean they can only name five in matchday squads; as a result Clarke has regularly missed out.

He is yet to clock a single minute of Championship football this term and there has been speculation that Spurs could cut short his loan.
 


And according to The Athletic, it is all but certain that Tottenham will recall Clarke when the window swings back open for business.



Spurs could choose to send Clarke out on another loan deal as they look to secure regular game time for the young winger.

It is claimed that Leeds could look to bring in a replacement for Clarke, though with five loanees on the books, they would be left with a familiar juggling act.
 


Clarke has made just 27 senior appearances for Leeds in total since graduating from the club's youth set-up.
 