Any January Signing Leeds United Make Will Need To Do This – Former White

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes any player the Whites sign in the January transfer window will have to hit the ground running in order to get into the team.



Almost four months into the 2019/20 Championship season, the Yorkshire-based club currently sit third in the league table and are two points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.













While Leeds are one point better off than they were at this time last term, their rough patch in September and October, that saw them win just three league games, is a cause of concern for some fans.



With the January transfer window approaching, jumping into the transfer market to strengthen the squad is something some fans would like to see happen.





However, ex-Leeds man Prutton believes that if someone was brought in then due to the way head coach Marcelo Bielsa operates they would need to hit the ground running.







"He [Bielsa] has brought Eddie Nketiah in on loan from Arsenal who we know is a player who can score goals yet still he has not started a league game, albeit he was going to start until getting injured", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"But because of the way Marcelo prepares and trains his side, whoever Leeds look to bring in in January would have to be up to speed pretty quickly if they wanted to come in as first choice.





"I’m sure they will be quite prudent from that point of view."



The January transfer window is now rapidly approaching and Leeds are expected to lose loanee Jack Clarke, who Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall due to his lack of game time.

