Arsenal Star Becoming Increasingly Convinced He Must Leave

Lucas Torreira is becoming increasingly convinced that his future lies away from Arsenal, it has been claimed.



The Gunners signed the Uruguay international in the summer of 2018 and he quickly made an impression, winning over the fans with his committed displays for the club.













However, the former Sampdoria schemer has seen his playing time dwindle under Unai Emery this season and is not pleased with his role.



He has been discussing his situation with his entourage and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Torreira is increasingly coming to a view.





The midfielder believes that his future needs to be away from Arsenal and is looking at his options to make a move.







Torreira is unlikely to be short of options if he pushes to leave Arsenal and his stock remains high in Italy after a productive spell at Sampdoria.



It is unclear if Arsenal would be open to letting the Uruguayan leave in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.





A change in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium could also yet see a different situation for Torreira to assess.



Emery is coming under big pressure amid his inability to move Arsenal on decisively from the Arsene Wenger era.



Arsenal are without a win in their last four league games in a row and have already slipped eight points off the top four.

