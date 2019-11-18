Had Deals Lined Up, Everton Wouldn’t Back Me – Former Toffees Director of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton director of football Steve Walsh has revealed that he offered the Toffees the chance to sign Andrew Robertson, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Erling Haaland during his time at Goodison Park.



Walsh left then Premier League champions Leicester City to join Merseyside-based club Everton as their director of football in the summer of 2016.













The director of football found himself under pressure at Goodison Park just one year after taking the role, with the club struggling to record positive results despite spending £150m on players in the summer.



While Walsh was relieved of his duties in May last year and was replaced by Marcel Brands, he has indicated Everton did not properly back him.





Walsh revealed that he had offered the club Robertson and Maguire for a combined £20m fee, struck a deal for Evans before he joined Leicester and even agreed a €4m deal for highly-rated striker Haaland, only for Everton to reject all of them.







“While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire deals, when they were at Hull", Walsh told The Athletic.



"And it was worth £20 million for the pair. Everton wouldn’t take them.





“I had a deal done for Jonny Evans too before he came to Leicester, but again they wouldn’t take him.



"Erling Haaland, the striker with Salzburg, I had him and his dad at the club with a deal done for €4 million. The club wouldn’t back me.”



Everton currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings under Marco Silva, who has seen his position questioned by some of the club's fans due to poor results.

