06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/11/2019 - 22:04 GMT

He Has To Have This To Cope And He Does – Rangers U20s Boss On Talent

 




Rangers development squad manager Graeme Murty believes that Light Blues youngster Jamie Barjonas has the personality and character to cope in the club's first team environment.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who recently penned a new deal with the Scottish Premiership side, is regularly involved with Steven Gerrard's senior team and Murty feels the players are delighted with the youngster.  


 



The 44-year-old is positive that Barjonas has left a good impression on those in the first team, who he believes are happy with the youngster's character.

Murty is of the opinion that being in a dressing room with top professionals and international footballers is going to be a challenge for Barjonas and admits the midfielder needs to have a personality to cope with the Gers first team environment.
 


However, the Under-20s manager is confident that Barjonas has the personality and confidence needed to do well in Gerrard's team, and the Rangers boss will help the player grow.



"The first team group have taken them into their changing room, he trains with them every day and they like what he does and like the character that he shows in dealing with the first team players", Murty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

Let’s not forget, he has to go into a first team dressing room full of internationals and deal with the characters.
 


"He has to have a bit of personality about him and he has definitely got that, definitely got confidence.

The first team will show him and deal with him in the manner which they deem appropriate to try and get him to that next level.

"It is up to him to take those lessons on board and continue his progression.

Barjonas helped Rangers Under-20s side to earn qualification to the semi-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup by scoring his team's opener against Wrexham at the weekend.   
 