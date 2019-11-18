I Want To Keep Low Profile – Italian Intermediary Comments On Roma’s Talks With Man Utd For Chris Smalling

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian intermediary Tiziano Pasquali has insisted he does not want to be drawn into providing a commentary on Roma's move to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United on a permanent basis.



Roma swooped to snap up Smalling on a season-long loan from the Red Devils in the summer transfer window and have been hugely impressed with what the centre-back has brought to the table.













The Italian giants want to sign Smalling on a permanent basis and intermediary Pasquali is involved in the discussions, in which he feels the defender's desire to stay or go will be crucial.



He is also keen for the discussions with Manchester United to be conducted below the radar, as Roma aim to keep someone he feels has been a blessing for the club.





He said on Italian radio station Radio TV's Tackle Day Time: "The negotiations are there, but I do not want to go too far [in what I say].







"I want to keep a low profile because the situation is in a negotiation phase, in which answers and confirmations are awaited.



"The desire of the player to stay or not will be decisive", Pasquali added.





"At first he did not find much space, now at Roma he has become a real blessing.



"The goal is to play consistently and return to the national team."



Smalling, who is due to turn 30 years old later this month, has turned out in ten games across all competitions for Roma so far this season and has even grabbed a goal, scoring against Udinese in a 4-0 win.



He has made 323 appearances for Manchester United, but it remains to be seen if he will add to that total.

