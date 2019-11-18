It’s About Working Hard All The Time – Watford Star On Facing Adversity

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford loanee Ken Sema has admitted that he has had many setbacks in his footballing career, but stressed the importance of working hard overcome each of them.



The 26-year-old midfielder joined Premier League club Watford from Swedish side Ostersunds on a five-year contract in the summer of 2018.













Although Sema managed to make 17 league appearances for the Hornets last season, he could not nail down a starting eleven spot and often found himself on the bench and not included in matchday squads towards the end of the season.



Following his largely disappointing debut season in the English top flight, the Sweden international joined Italian Serie A side Udinese on a season-long loan in an attempt to put behind him what was one of his many setbacks.





Sema has conceded that he has faced many setbacks in his career, but talked up the importance and need to always work hard.







"I've had many setbacks over the years, since I started playing", Sema was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Barometern.



"And whoever works hardest for the longest will have the most wins. It's about working hard all the time."





Another setback Sema faced was not being included in Sweden's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when he believed he would be named in the group.



"It was a sick thing with the World Cup. Sure it was a pain. I thought I would be there [in the squad] but wasn't", the 26-year-old said.



Sema has made 12 league appearances and has scored once for Udinese so far this season, helping the side win four games.

