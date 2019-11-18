XRegister
18/11/2019 - 10:13 GMT

Jurgen Klopp’s Former Liverpool Assistant Set For Disappointment As Mainz Hunt Coach

 




Jurgen Klopp's former Liverpool assistant Zeljko Buvac has not been contacted by Mainz about taking charge of the club.

Mainz, where Klopp and Buvac worked together to plot success, are currently looking for a new coach and Buvac has been talked up as an option by some fans. 


 



However, while the 58-year-old would be a popular appointment, he has not yet been contacted by Mainz sport chief Rouven Schroder, according to German daily Bild.

It is claimed that Mainz believe that Buvac does not fit the characteristics the club are looking for in their next coach.
 


Buvac is seen as a calm, analytical coach and not someone to give motivational speeches in the dressing room.



Mainz are sat third from bottom in the Bundesliga standings and have lost eight of their eleven league matches so far.

The club are looking for a coach to drive their players to better performances and up the Bundesliga table.
 


However, with Mainz yet to make an appointment as they study their options, Buvac could yet return to the club as the new man's number two.
 