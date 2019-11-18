Manuel Pellegrini Should Look At Doing This From Set-Pieces – Former West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United striker John Hartson is delighted with the quality of the players in the current Hammers side, but is surprised that they have not scored a header this season.



Having finished in the top half of the Premier League last season, West Ham decided to jump into the transfer market again to strengthen their squad further and signed the likes of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals.













However, the Hammers, who began their campaign with just one defeat in their first seven league games, have slumped to four defeats and one draw in their last five games to sit 16th in the table.



Hartson, who plied his trade for the Irons between 1997 and 1999, feels Manuel Pellegrini's players possess good quality, but admitted they are underperforming and should not be in the position they currently are.





The 44-year-old is also surprised that West Ham have not scored headers this season and stressed that the side should make use of Haller and Michail Antonio's aerial threats, as well as Aaron Creswell's crossing ability.







“I saw them in the 2-2 at Bournemouth in September and I thought they were magnificent”, Hartson told The Athletic.



“Haller, [Andriy] Yarmolenko and [Manuel] Lanzini looked good, but ever since then West Ham have been underperforming.





"They really shouldn’t be in this position with the number of talented players they have.



“Pellegrini can’t get them going and I’m surprised that they haven’t scored a header this season.



"Haller’s a big guy and has shown he can be good in the air. They got rid of Andy Carroll, but Antonio is also great in the air.



"Aaron Cresswell can deliver a fantastic cross, so Pellegrini should look at getting him on set-pieces again."



Having won just three games and drawn four games so far, West Ham are only five points above the relegation zone and the pressure is building on Pellegrini.

