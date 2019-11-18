Premier League Suits Me Best Insists Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton full-back Lucas Digne feels the Premier League is the league that suits him the best and has opened up on the challenges of playing in the English top flight.



The Goodison Park outfit signed the France international full-back from Spanish giants Barcelona for a fee in the region of £18m in the summer of 2018.













Having moved away from the Catalans after receiving limited playing time, Digne has gone on to become a key player at Goodison Park and won the Players' Player of the Year Award, jointly, at the club in his debut campaign.



The 26-year-old has skippered the Toffees on multiple occasions this season, pointing towards the Frenchman's rising prominence at the club.





Looking back at his time at Everton so far, Digne recalled how he had to quickly adapt to the Premier League, but feels the English top flight suits him the best despite its challenges.







"I had to quickly adapt to the intensity, the physicality, to play fast quickly and to repeat the high intensity efforts", Digne told French daily Le Parisien.



"I am asked to be very attacking, but this involves a lot of one-on-one duels defensively as the matches are very open.





"This is the league that suits me best."



Digne has started all of Everton's 15 games across all competitions so far, scoring one goal and providing four assists for his Toffees team-mates; his contract at Goodison Park runs until the summer of 2023.

