18/11/2019 - 14:57 GMT

Really Need To Speak To First Team Group – Rangers Youth Coach On What Talent Must Improve

 




Rangers development squad manager Graeme Murty feels Gers youngster Jamie Barjonas has some aspects of his game to improve, but has stressed it is for the senior team coaching staff to identify what they want him to work on.

The 20-year-old central midfielder starred in Rangers Under-20s' Scottish Challenge Cup game against Wrexham at the weekend, scoring the side's opener and helping them earn a spot in the competition's semi-finals.  


 



Following the youngster's man of the match winning display, Gers development squad manager Murty has stressed the importance of ensuring that the player has the perfect platform to grow at the club.

The 44-year-old believes it is his responsibility to enable Barjonas to improve as a player at Ibrox, but feels it is down to him to impress Rangers' senior team manager Steven Gerrard.
 


Murty is also of the opinion that Barjonas has to improve some parts of his game, but feels the first team stars are responsible for assessing it.



We just have to make sure that we continue his development on and make sure that we put the platform in place for him to keep growing and improving as a player", Murty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

"And then it is up to him to take that final step and really nail that final audition, if you like, in front of the first team manager so that he can take that next step.
 


There are loads of different things [he needs to improve on] but the people that you really need to talk to are the first team group."

Barjonas recently signed a new deal with the Scottish Premiership side, with his new contract keeping him at the club until 2021.  
 