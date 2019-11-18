Sunderland Still Reaping Rewards of Jack Ross Reign Feels Former Black Cat

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Lewis Morgan feels newly appointed Hibernian manager Jack Ross was harshly treated at Sunderland, where he saw the boss up close during a loan spell, and feels the Black Cats are still benefiting from the Scot's work.



Morgan joined Ross' Sunderland from Celtic on a loan in January this year as the Black Cats looked to earn promotion to the Championship last season.













Their Championship promotion dream came to an end after the club lost to Charlton Athletic in the League One playoff final. At the end of the season, Morgan returned to Celtic, while Ross remained to try again at Sunderland.



However, a turbulent start to Sunderland's season saw the Scottish tactician sacked by the side, but Morgan feels his former manager was harshly treated during his time at the Stadium of Light.





The 23-year-old believes the Black Cats are still reaping the rewards of Ross' work and has backed him to be a success at his new club Hibernian.







“I think he was harshly treated down south", Morgan was quoted as saying by The Herald.



"It was a tough job at a massive club. Expectations were high.





“I don’t think the fans were desperate to get him out or anything. But in terms of the work he did, I think you can still see the progress now, the way they are going.



“Given the right amount of time I am sure he would have created something really special down there.



"But it’s a great appointment for Hibs. I wish him well every success – just not against us!”



Ross has taken charge of a Hibernian side sitting eighth in the Scottish Premiership standings and in action this weekend at home against Motherwell.

