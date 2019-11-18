This Signing Would Be Great – Former Leeds Star On January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has expressed his desire for the Whites to bring in a goalscorer in the January transfer window, but admits that the type of player the Whites ideally need would be expensive.



With the winter transfer window just around the corner and Leeds again fighting for promotion, some fans are calling for the club to dip into the market to strengthen and get over the line.













Prutton, who plied his trade for Leeds between 2007 and 2010, pointed out how things could have been different for the club if their move for Daniel James had not collapsed in January this year and has urged the side to keep an eye out for creative players.



The 38-year-old admitted that the winter transfer window is something to careful with, but went on to express his desire for the Whites to ideally sign a goalscorer in January.





However, Prutton feels good goalscorers would come with a hefty price tag in January, while he is not sure that signing players just to fill out the squad would make sense.







"I think it’s always good to have creative players and who knows where Leeds would have ended up if they had got Daniel James over the line from Swansea City back in January", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"Had that move not collapsed on transfer deadline day it might have been a different story in terms of how the season ended.





"You have got to keep half an eye on that to see if there is someone out there.



"The January window is very, very precarious but of course a goalscorer would also be great but you pay a premium on that when it comes to the winter window.



"And also if Bielsa does seem to be set in his ways then if you are bringing people in to come and sit on the bench then what kind of quality are you going to get?"



Leeds, who are third, have scored 21 goals from their 16 league games, a total ten fewer than second placed Preston North End.

