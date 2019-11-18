XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/11/2019 - 17:02 GMT

West Ham Star Admits 2022 World Cup Aim

 




West Ham United centre-back Fabian Balbuena has set his eyes on helping the Paraguay national team earn qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The 28-year-old defender made his national team debut for Los Guaranies in March 2015 and has then gone on to make a total of 13 appearances for his country.  


 



The Paraguay national team could not manage to make their way into the finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as the previous World Cup held in Brazil.

With 2010 being the last time the South American nation took part in the tournament, Balbuena has set his eyes on helping the side earn their way into their first World Cup in 12 years.
 


The West Ham star is hopeful of living his national team dream, but admitted that it is not an easy task.



As Paraguayans, we want the best for ourselves and for our country and I want to have the same experience as our biggest players had, appearing in big tournaments and winning tournaments", Balbuena told West Ham's official site.

Our intention is to qualify for the next World Cup, because we didn’t qualify for the last two but we have to be realistic.
 


"I don’t lose my mind if I don’t reach those things, but I will always try.

"I will work hard and do my best and if I reach my goals, then that’s good.

My philosophy is that if you do your job well, you always have satisfaction and your prize will come.

The 2022 edition of the World Cup will be held in Qatar.   
 