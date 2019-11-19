30-Year-Old Aston Villa Star With Departure Options In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Clubs in France and Qatar are interested in signing out-of-favour Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia during the January transfer window.



The 30-year-old Ivorian has played just four minutes of Premier League football and has made just three appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions this season.













He is out-of-favour at Aston Villa and there are question marks over his future at the club ahead of the January transfer window.



Kodjia is out of contract next summer and Aston Villa are believed to be considering cashing in on him when the window opens in January.





And according to The Athletic, clubs in France and Qatar are considering signing the 30-year-old hitman in the winter window.







However, a decision has not been made and the plans regarding his future at the club still remain fluid for the moment.



With Keinan Davis out injured, Kodjia remains the only fit and available alternative to Wesley up front in the Aston Villa squad.





There are suggestions that he could get more opportunities in the coming weeks and impressive performances could yet extend his career at Aston Villa beyond January.



Aston Villa signed Kodjia from Bristol City in the summer of 2016.

