XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2019 - 09:38 GMT

30-Year-Old Aston Villa Star With Departure Options In January

 




Clubs in France and Qatar are interested in signing out-of-favour Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old Ivorian has played just four minutes of Premier League football and has made just three appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions this season.  


 



He is out-of-favour at Aston Villa and there are question marks over his future at the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Kodjia is out of contract next summer and Aston Villa are believed to be considering cashing in on him when the window opens in January.
 


And according to The Athletic, clubs in France and Qatar are considering signing the 30-year-old hitman in the winter window.



However, a decision has not been made and the plans regarding his future at the club still remain fluid for the moment.

With Keinan Davis out injured, Kodjia remains the only fit and available alternative to Wesley up front in the Aston Villa squad.
 


There are suggestions that he could get more opportunities in the coming weeks and impressive performances could yet extend his career at Aston Villa beyond January.

Aston Villa signed Kodjia from Bristol City in the summer of 2016.   
 