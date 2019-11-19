Atalanta Sporting Director Makes Admission On Arsenal and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta sporting director Giovanni Sartori has admitted that he wants to see Arsenal and Manchester United linked winger Dejan Kulusevski at the club again.



The 19-year-old winger made just three senior appearances for Atalanta before he was loaned out to fellow Serie A club Parma in the summer.













The winger has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs with his performances for Parma this season, where he has registered five assists and scored two goals in Serie A this season.



The biggest Italian clubs have been keeping tabs on him and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be interested.





But Satori conceded that he would like to see Kulusevski in an Atalanta shirt as it would be a great advertisement for the work that has been going on at the club’s academy.







“I hope to see him in the Atalanta shirt”, the sporting director told L'Eco di Bergamo.



“It would be a great reward for our academy.”





Atalanta signed the Swede from IF Bromma in 2016 and Kulusevski progressed through the academy before making his senior debut last season.

