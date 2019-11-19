Crystal Palace Without Break Option In Star’s Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace do not have a break clause in the loan agreement with Real Betis for midfielder Victor Camarasa.



Roy Hodgson's side signed the Spanish midfielder from Real Betis last summer on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.













But the Spaniard has made no impact at Selhurst Park this term and has managed just five minutes of Premier League football at Crystal Palace.



Camarasa is out of favour with Hodgson, who has selected him in his matchday squad just five times in the Premier League thus far.





Crystal Palace have no intention of signing the midfielder on a permanent deal, but according to The Athletic, they cannot unilaterally send him back to Betis in January.







It has been claimed that Crystal Palace do not have a break clause in the agreement and Camarasa could stay if Betis do not want him back in the winter window.



The move to cancel his loan agreement can only come from Betis, who are yet to reveal their view of the situation.





The 25-year-old has started just one game for Crystal Palace this season when he featured in their EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United.

