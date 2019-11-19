Hope Alfredo Morelos Isn’t Sold In January – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson admits he is hoping that the Light Blues do not sell star striker Alfredo Morelos in the January transfer window and does believe they will keep him until the summer.



Having scored 22 goals from 26 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far, the Colombia international has been linked with a January move to Premier League clubs, including Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.













Morelos is seen as key to Rangers' continuing title challenge this season, as the Ibrox giants look to overhaul Celtic and pick up the Scottish Premiership.



Rangers legend Ferguson appreciates how important Morelos is to the Gers' hopes and wants the club to mkae sure they hold on to him until at least the end of the season.





Ferguson thinks Rangers will speak to Morelos to let him know that they will allow him to go to a club in a bigger league at the end of the season.







"I hope it's not in January [that he is sold]. I am hoping it's the summer", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I do think they'll keep him until the summer. I think they'll have a quiet word in his ear and say – 'look, we know that you want to go and try and play at the highest level'.





"I'm sure with his form and the goals that he's scoring, and he's scoring in big games, that they will let him go, but in the summer."



Morelos is currently joint-second in the race for the Scottish Premiership golden boot with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, having scored nine goals from 12 appearances so far.

