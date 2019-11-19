Manchester United And Roma Set For More Chris Smalling Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Roma are scheduled to meet this week for more talks over Chris Smalling’s future at the Stadio Olimpico.



Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United last summer and has established himself as one of the first names on Paulo Fonseca’s team sheet at the club.













The defender has impressed at Roma through his performances and the club are interested in signing him on a permanent deal.



Initial talks have already taken place between the two clubs, but Roma’s proposed offer did not impress Manchester United.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs are scheduled to meet this week for a further round of talks over Smalling’s future.







Manchester United want at least €20m before agreeing to sell the England defender, but Roma are not willing to put up more than €15m at the moment.



Smalling, who turns 30 on Friday, is open to staying at Roma beyond next summer if the club want to keep him, but has also not closed the door on returning to Manchester United.





Manchester United are believed to have been impressed with Smalling’s performances in Italy and are reportedly prepared to welcome him back into their squad next season.



Roma are keen to keep the centre-back but factoring in his wages, the deal could cost them up to €35m.

