XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2019 - 12:37 GMT

Manchester United And Roma Set For More Chris Smalling Talks

 




Manchester United and Roma are scheduled to meet this week for more talks over Chris Smalling’s future at the Stadio Olimpico.

Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United last summer and has established himself as one of the first names on Paulo Fonseca’s team sheet at the club.  


 



The defender has impressed at Roma through his performances and the club are interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

Initial talks have already taken place between the two clubs, but Roma’s proposed offer did not impress Manchester United.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the two clubs are scheduled to meet this week for a further round of talks over Smalling’s future.



Manchester United want at least €20m before agreeing to sell the England defender, but Roma are not willing to put up more than €15m at the moment.

Smalling, who turns 30 on Friday, is open to staying at Roma beyond next summer if the club want to keep him, but has also not closed the door on returning to Manchester United.
 


Manchester United are believed to have been impressed with Smalling’s performances in Italy and are reportedly prepared to welcome him back into their squad next season.

Roma are keen to keep the centre-back but factoring in his wages, the deal could cost them up to €35m.   
 