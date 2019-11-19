Players Were Feeling Pain – Leeds U23s Boss On Bouncing Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan has revealed his delight at seeing the way his players reacted to a heavy defeat with a win over Barnsley on Monday.



The Whites second string posted a comfortable 2-0 win over their Barnsley counterparts in a Professional Development League game.













Leeds came into the game on the back of a 7-1 mauling at the hands of Derby County in the Premier League Cup and were looking to put the record straight.



Corberan admits that the performance and the result against Derby did hurt many of his players despite the fact that the Rams played a strong side against a young Leeds team.





He feels his players showed that they were prepared to bounce back from adversity as soon as possible and react to a heavy defeat with a win immediately in the next game.







The Leeds coach also feels that the result against Derby could also turn out to be a positive in the long run as it taught his players the demands of being a professional footballer and how players must be at their best every day.



Corberan told LUTV: “We wanted to play the game because the guys were feeling pain.





“When you lose one game, you want to react to show that you are ready to be a player and ready to change the result.



“Sometimes the result we received in the cup game against a strong team with a young side is positive as it shows how demanding football is, how important it is to try your best and play at a certain level.



“We are football players and football is demanding professional work and they have to show that they would be able to [cope].”



Leeds Under-23 side will take an away trip next Monday to take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

