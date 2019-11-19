Rangers Closing In On Agreeing Contract Terms With Teenage Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Glasgow giants Rangers are edging closer to agreeing a new contract with 18-year-old right-back Nathan Patterson, it has been claimed.



A product of the Rangers academy, the teenage defender has been impressing at youth level and is considered a big prospect at the club.













He only turned 18 last month and Rangers have been in talks with his representatives to tie him down on a new contract.



And according to The Athletic, the club are now closing in on agreeing the terms of a new deal with Patterson and his representatives and it is expected to be finalised in the near future.





Rangers’ new sporting director Ross Wilson has been playing a major role in moving the negotiations with the 18-year-old camp forward.







Patterson has been watched by several Premier League clubs, but the defender is believed to be keen on staying at Ibrox.



The defender’s camp believe there is a better pathway to first-team football at Rangers than at the clubs south of the border.





He is yet to make a first-team appearance at Rangers, but has been on the radar of Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff.



The youngster has also been compared with former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton due to his style of football.

