06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/11/2019 - 17:40 GMT

Sunderland Big Side – Gillingham Youngster Would Relish Black Cats Clash Involvement

 




Gillingham youngster Jack Tucker has admitted he would relish the chance to feature against a big club in Sunderland at Priestfield this evening in the FA Cup.

Steve Evans' side held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw in the original tie at the Stadium of Light and will now be looking to do the business on home turf and book passage to the next round.  


 



Defender Tucker was dropped to the bench for his team's match against Sunderland, but has since shown good form, contributing to a clean sheet in Gillingham's win over Tottenham's Under-21 side, a game in which he also scored, and was instrumental in his side managing a clean sheet again in the weekend win over Lincoln City.

The youngster now hopes to be involved in the FA Cup replay against the Black Cats and admits he would relish facing Sunderland on home turf.
 


“It would be good to be involved”, Tucker was quoted saying by Kent Online.



“Playing in the FA Cup is what every kid dreams of doing.

“Sunderland are a big side coming down. I am just waiting to see what the team is but I will take it as it comes.
 


"If I am picked I will give 100 per cent and if not, then whoever plays in my position, they will get my full backing and I will support the boys 100 per cent."

Tucker has managed a total of eleven appearances for Gillingham this season, including nine in League One.   
 