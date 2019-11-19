Sunderland Boss Looking For Pace And Power To Topple Gillingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has stressed that pace and power in attack will be key to his side's chances in their FA Cup replay against Gillingham this evening.



The 51-year-old took over from Jack Ross last month and is looking to build winning momentum at the Stadium of Light to drive the Black Cats up the League One standings.













The Black Cats kicked off their campaign in the FA Cup against Gillingham, but were held to a draw by Steve Evans' men and must go again this evening.



Parkinson is looking for his Sunderland side to offer a real threat in attack and believes that pace and power up top is the route to success and FA Cup progression.





"I think it any game you've just got to go out to win it and we'll certainly be doing that", the Sunderland boss told a press conference ahead of the FA Cup replay.







"We'll set the team up so we've got more threat in attacking areas, that's key. Going back to the last game we had, we only had one fit senior striker, it's difficult to carry that threat.



"We need pace and power at the top of the pitch to give us a chance to win games and we're working towards that."





Gillingham have clocked up two wins on the bounce since their FA Cup draw against Sunderland, beating Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s in the EFL Trophy and Lincoln City in League One.



The Black Cats' weekend fixture was postponed and Parkinson will hope for fresh legs tonight.

