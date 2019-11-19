XRegister
06 October 2018

19/11/2019 - 14:34 GMT

They Can Be Our Strength – Newcastle Star Salutes Magpies Pair

 




Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has backed Magpies stars Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin to become important players at St. James Park.

While Saint-Maximin is yet to score a goal for the club since signing in the summer, Almiron, who joined the side in January this year, is yet to find the back of the net from his 22 appearances so far.  


 



However, Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka, who feels goals can boost the players' confidence, is positive that the duo will start scoring goals once they break their goalless run.

The Slovakia international expressed his delight at what Almiron and Saint-Maximin bring to the Magpies' table, lauding their work rate and speed.
 


Dubravka believes the Paraguayan and Frenchman can become integral parts of Steve Bruce's Newcastle side and has backed them to succeed at St. James Park.



Sometimes you just need the one goal – and it will come", Dubravka was quoted as saying by The Shields Gazette.

"Miguel and Allan are working really hard, and the team effort is always there.
 


They had some speed. The opposition need to be aware of these players, as in two seconds they can be in their box.

"I’m very glad that they’re in our team. They can be our strength.

"Hopefully, they will score some goals, because they need that for the confidence, the self-confidence.

"We’re going to support them. Hopefully, we can be more clinical."

Saint-Maximin registered his first goal involvement for Newcastle by assisting the side's opener goal in their 2-1 win against Bournemouth earlier this month.   
 