XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2019 - 16:59 GMT

This Is Football – West Ham Star Philosophical On Playing Time

 




West Ham United centre-back Fabian Balbuena has talked up the importance of having to be patient to get into the starting eleven of a team.

The 28-year-old Paraguay international joined the Premier League side from Brazilian club Corinthians for an undisclosed fee.  


 



Although he struggled during his early days at the club, the defender went on to settle in well and become an integral part of Manuel Pellegrini's team, making 23 league appearances.

However, the centre-back found himself relegated to the substitutes bench at the start of this season, receiving only one start in the Hammers' first nine league games.
 


While Balbuena then managed to get back in the starting eleven and start the Hammers' last three games, he has stressed the importance of being patient.



I am working hard and I know that only eleven players can start each match”, Balbuena told the club's official site.

This is football. Sometimes you have to wait and try to work hard to come back into the team, which is what I did.
 


The former Corinthians man admits that he did not speak English when he arrived at West Ham, however being able to speak in both Spanish and Portuguese he was able to settle in.

I spoke Spanish and a little Portuguese, so I was able to speak to a lot of the players, the manager and the staff, which made it easier and it was not too complicated!” Balbuena recalled.

West Ham are currently having a rough patch and sit 16th in the table with 13 points, just five points more than 18th and 19th placed Watford and Southampton.   
 