This Is Worry For Rangers – Former Scotland Star On Alfredo Morelos Speculation

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has warned Rangers that if a big bid for Alfredo Morelos arrives in January then the player's head could easily be turned.



The Colombian international has been racking up goals for Steven Gerrard's side this season and his form has seen him being linked with Premier League sides Leicester City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.













With the January transfer window fast approaching, Rangers could potentially be sweating on keeping their top goalscorer at least until the end of the season.



While Gers boss Gerrard has insisted that Morelos is not for sale, it has been claimed that financial issues could force the Ibrox giants to sell the player if a big bid arrives.





But Rough thinks the bigger threat is that Morelos will be convinced that if an offer comes in then he should be allowed to leave, much in the same way that Moussa Dembele forced his way out of Celtic.







"From the Rangers point of view [the directors will back the club until the end of the season] but I think if a decent bid comes in, you are going to have a problem with the player", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"If that player thinks that the bid that comes in is £15m, he should be away. [He] has a temperament.





"He has always said 'I want to better myself, I want to go'.



"He might think 'this is the chance for me to go now rather than wait until the summer'.



"Then his head could just [turn]. We saw it with Dembele, we saw it with a lot of bigger players."



Morelos has scored 22 goals from 26 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.

