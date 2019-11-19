We Can Make It Very Difficult For Rangers, Hamilton Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamilton Academical striker Mickel Miller has vowed to make things difficult for Rangers when the Gers visit the Accies in the league this weekend.



Scottish Premiership sides Rangers and Hamilton Academical will lock horns at the SuperSeal Stadium when top flight football returns to action following the international break this weekend.













While the Gers come into the game on the back of three consecutive league victories, the Accies are without a win in the top flight in six games.



Hamilton striker Miller has acknowledged the challenge posed by Rangers, especially given a 5-0 thrashing they received at the hands of the Gers at Ibrox last month.





However, the 23-year-old is confident that the Accies will make things very difficult for Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Sunday.







“The odds will be against us, it’s always difficult against Rangers", Miller told the Accies' official site.



"We have to take this opportunity to show what we can do.





"Last time out we were disappointed but here it’s a different game, if we stick together and work hard we will make it very difficult for them.”



Miller starred in Hamilton Academical's 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock in their last league game, scoring and providing an assist.

