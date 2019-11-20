XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/11/2019 - 20:13 GMT

Chelsea Star Turns Out At Training At Loan Club, Stepping Up Comeback

 




Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has reported for his first training session at loan club Vitesse after returning from severe leg injury.

The 26-year-old Englishman received a major setback while on a season-long loan at Championship club Leeds United after he broke his leg and was sidelined.  


 



Blackman was then forced to return to Chelsea in November last year and begin his rehabilitation at the Blues' training centre Cobham.

It was confirmed in September this year that the goalkeeper had signed a season-long loan deal with Dutch club Vitesse, who Chelsea hold a close relationship with.
 


Despite the confirmation of the loan deal, Blackman had been continuing his rehabilitation at Chelsea, with the aim of completing his recovery.



However, the former Sheffield United loanee reported for his first training session at Vitesse on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper will now have his eyes set on regaining full fitness and returning to his best as looks to kick start his career once again.
 


Although Vitesse have signed him on loan, the Dutch Eredivisie side are not likely to field him in any of their competitive games, having agreed to only facilitating the player's rehabilitation.

Blackman's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2021.   
 