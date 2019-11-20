Chelsea Star Turns Out At Training At Loan Club, Stepping Up Comeback

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has reported for his first training session at loan club Vitesse after returning from severe leg injury.



The 26-year-old Englishman received a major setback while on a season-long loan at Championship club Leeds United after he broke his leg and was sidelined.













Blackman was then forced to return to Chelsea in November last year and begin his rehabilitation at the Blues' training centre Cobham.



It was confirmed in September this year that the goalkeeper had signed a season-long loan deal with Dutch club Vitesse, who Chelsea hold a close relationship with.





Despite the confirmation of the loan deal, Blackman had been continuing his rehabilitation at Chelsea, with the aim of completing his recovery.







However, the former Sheffield United loanee reported for his first training session at Vitesse on Tuesday.



The goalkeeper will now have his eyes set on regaining full fitness and returning to his best as looks to kick start his career once again.





Although Vitesse have signed him on loan, the Dutch Eredivisie side are not likely to field him in any of their competitive games, having agreed to only facilitating the player's rehabilitation.



Blackman's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2021.

