Everton Not Looking For January Reinforcements In This Area

Everton are not looking for strikers or wingers in the upcoming winter transfer window and while the Toffees may be interested in Portuguese forward Goncalo Paciencia, a January move is unlikely, according to The Athletic.



The Goodison Park outfit have endured a lacklustre start to their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, sitting 15th in the table after 12 games played.













A key area Everton have had issues with so far in the league this season is the goalscoring department; their goals for tally of 13 is the joint-fourth worst record in the top flight.



With Everton's centre-forwards contributing just four goals combined, they might be tempted to look for a new striker in the January transfer window.





However, the Toffees are not looking to sign a new frontman or a winger in the winter transfer window.







Everton have been recently linked with 25-year-old striker Paciencia.



While the club could be interested the Eintracht Frankfurt man, signing him in January is not in Everton's plans.





On the other hand, the top flight side are said to be keen on bringing in cover for their injured midfielders Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, while a young centre-back is also a possible addition.

