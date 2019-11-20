I Don’t Think So – Celtic Star On Recall Clause In Loan Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster has confirmed he is unlikely to be heading back to Southampton in the January transfer window.



Bhoys boss Neil Lennon swooped to land Forster on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League club and has handed him regular game time between the sticks at Celtic Park.













With Forster under contract to Premier League strugglers Southampton there had been worries from some that they could look to take him back to the south coast.



The shot-stopper however is not aware of any recall clause in the loan agreement and is convinced he will stay at Celtic for the entire campaign.





Asked about the loan at a press conference, Forster replied: "I don't think there's a recall [clause], so I think I'm here for the season from my side of things.







"I'm happy here and glad to be back here playing."



Forster's words will be music to the ears of Celtic supporters, who will be keen for the goalkeeper to continue to aid the side's push to retain the Scottish Premiership title.





The 31-year-old, who has another three years left to run on his contract at Southampton, has made a total of 15 appearances across all competitons for Celtic this season, recording seven clean sheets in the process.

