If Jose Mourinho Does This, Tottenham Fans Will Go Crazy – Former Premier League Star

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has warned that if Jose Mourinho turns Tottenham Hotspur into a defensive team then the Spurs supporters will be angry.



Tottenham have become the talking point this week after they sacked Mauricio Pochettino and replaced the Argentine with Mourinho in less than 24 hours.













Spurs chairman Daniel Levy named poor results in the league as the reason for Pochettino's sacking and the club are now set for a new era under the management of Mourinho.



The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has a reputation for being defensively-minded at times and Liverpool legend Nicol is not ruling out him changing Spurs.





Nicol has warned that if Mourinho does proceed to turn Tottenham into a defensive side then the supporters will be hugely unhappy.







"How's he [Mourinho] going to change them?" Nicol said on ESPN FC.



"Is he going to turn them into [a team that plays with] ten men behind the ball?





"I mean if he can go to Real Madrid and do that with Real Madrid, and turn them [Spurs] into this ultra-defensive team, the Spurs fans are going to go absolutely crazy."



Mourinho has committed to Tottenham until the summer of 2023 and will be looking to record his first win in charge this weekend when he takes his new side to face London rivals West Ham United.

