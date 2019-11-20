It’s Toxic At Tottenham And Jose Mourinho Won’t Fix It – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Liverpool full-back Steve Nicol believes there is a toxic situation at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment and doubts if Jose Mourinho will make it any better.



Following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking on Tuesday night, Tottenham announced the appointment of Mourinho as their head coach on Wednesday morning.













While the poor results in domestic games have been named as the reason for Spurs relieving Pochettino of his duties, former Liverpool star Nicol feels the club's problems lay beyond the manager.



The 57-year-old believes the club as a whole is toxic, with several key players running down their contracts and looking to move on.





Nicol stressed how Spurs' new manager Mourinho had problems at his previous clubs Manchester United and Chelsea, and expressed his concerns over the Portuguese's ability to make his new side's situation any better.







"Right now, forget the results, the actual place itself seems to be toxic", Nicol said on ESPN FC.



"[I feel that it is] because there's no way that half of your first team is telling you either they are going to wait till their contract's done or they want out now, unless there's a huge problem there.





"Now, the one thing that Mourinho has done in his last two or three clubs is cause chaos, and resentment and problems.



"So how is somebody who has a reputation now for doing that going to make a toxic place any better?"



Tottenham will visit London rivals West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday in what will be Mourinho's first game as Spurs boss.

