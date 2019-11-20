XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/11/2019 - 13:03 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s Gone From Frying Pan To Fire – Former Premier League Star

 




Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur manager will not work because of Spurs' reluctance to spend big on players.

Mauricio Pochettino's five-and-a-half year tenure with the London-based club was brought to an end this week after Spurs confirmed the sacking of the Argentine on Tuesday night.  


 



However, Tottenham took little time to find a replacement, announcing former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday morning.

While the Portuguese tactician returning to management has quickly become a talking point in the football world, Burley, who plied his trade for Chelsea in the Premier League, feels the move is destined to go wrong.
 


The Scotsman pointed out how Mourinho was frustrated at his previous club, Manchester United, due to a lack of funds to spend on players and expects the same to happen at Spurs, who he believes are more reluctant to spend big than the Red Devils.



"Here's the big problem why I think it's [Mourinho to Spurs] just a no-no", Burley said on ESPN FC.

"It's because he's gone from the frying pan to the fire here because he was at Manchester United and even though they had the money he couldn't get [Ed] Woodward to spend enough of it on the right players.
 


"And so, Mourinho's frustration was 'I can't reel in Manchester City and Liverpool unless you give me the funds'.

"Well, guess what? The one criticism of Tottenham, period, has been they won't spend the funds to match the real big boys."

Mourinho's contract with Tottenham lasts until the end of the 2022/23 season and it remains to be seen if he can deliver a trophy to the fans.   
 