Keep Him Quiet – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites of Luton Danger Man

Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has named Luton Town forward James Collins as the Hatters star the Whites need to be wary of on Saturday.



Championship newcomers Luton are set to host third-placed Leeds at Kenilworth Road in their 17th game of the league campaign.













With the game on the horizon, Parker, who plied his trade for the Whites between 2005 and 2012, has urged Leeds to keep Collins silent at the weekend in order to increase their chances of winning.



The 32-year-old pointed out that the Irishman, who can play either as a number ten or number nine, racked up goals for the Hatters last season, helping them earn Championship promotion.





Parker also lauded Collins's intelligence and feels he is the man Leeds need to be wary of when they lock horns with Luton on Saturday.







"One player, in particular, who does [attack the ball at set-pieces] – he can play as a number ten, he can play as a number nine [and] he gets quite a few goals for those – is James Collins", Parker said on LUTV.



"He scored a lot of goals for them, especially in League One when they got promotion.





"And he's an intelligent player and can play as a number ten – try and link up the play – but then if needs be he can play as an old fashioned number nine, playing on the shoulders of centre-halves.



"And a return of five goals [and] one assist, he'll be relatively happy with his own personal performance.



"So he is a player in particular [to] keep quiet. It'll give our players and our team a massive chance of getting the three points on Saturday."



Luton currently sit 21st in the league table with 14 points, having only avoided defeat in six of their 16 games so far.

