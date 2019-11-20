XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/11/2019 - 14:40 GMT

Liverpool Interest In Defender Solid But Manchester United Also Alive To Player

 




Liverpool hold a genuine interest in Leeds United centre-back Ben White, while Manchester United have also been scouting him, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back has been in fine form since signing for English second-tier side Leeds on a season-long loan in the summer.  


 



Having helped the Yorkshire-based club keep eight clean sheets in their 16 league games so far, White has been linked with several clubs, including Liverpool.

The Reds have noted White's exploits at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa and could make a move to snap him up, with their interest described as genuine.
 


However, Liverpool could face competition from fierce rivals Manchester United as the Red Devils are now watching White closely.



Manchester United have scouted White, though it is unclear how far along the line their interest is.

Brighton could now potentially struggle to keep hold of the youngster next summer, amid growing interest in his services.
 


Leeds expect to keep White at least until the summer, but appear increasingly likely to be able to hold on to him when his loan stint ends.   
 