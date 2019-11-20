Luton Strong In This Area – Former Leeds United Star Flags Hatters’ Strength

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged the Whites to be wary of Luton Town's threat from set pieces when they face them in the Championship this weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa's promotion contenders are set to visit Graeme Jones' men this weekend as they look to build on their win over Blackburn Rovers before the international break.













While third-placed Leeds are considered favourites to get the win against the Hatters, who currently sit 21st in the table, ex-Whites star Parker has urged Bielsa's side to be wary of their opponents' set-piece threat.



The 32-year-old pointed out that Luton are dangerous from set-pieces, with the club having scored seven goals from dead ball situations this season.





Parker also picked out how Hatters midfielder Jacob Butterfield can deliver good crosses with both his left and right foot, while also urging Leeds to watch out for Luton players who attack the ball during set-pieces.







"Seven goals [scored] from set-pieces", Parker said on LUTV.



"So it's an area where they are particularly strong. They've got good delivery.





"I know Butterfield can take them with his left, [as well as] with his right foot, as we have seen in the past [in the] previous clubs that he has been at.



"And they've got players who can go and attack the ball."



The last meeting between the two club at Luton in the Championship saw the hosts run out 5-1 winners.

