06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/11/2019 - 15:31 GMT

Luton’s Confidence Could Drop – Former Leeds Star Keen For Whites To Do This

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes the Whites' weekend fixture against Luton Town is a great game for Marcelo Bielsa's men to head into after the international break and feels an early goal could be key.

Championship football is set to return to action following a two-week long international break and Leeds will travel to Luton in the Championship on Saturday.  


 



The Yorkshire-based club had a tough patch during the months of September and October, winning just three of their eight league games, but managed to bounce back with back-to-back wins before going into the international break.

Now Leeds will be feeling the need to keep the momentum going following the international break and Parker feels the game against Luton is great for Bielsa's side to do so.
 


The 32-year-old feels the Hatters' defensive weaknesses should be targeted by Leeds and has urged the Whites to take the lead early on in the game, as he believes it would lower their opponents' confidence.



"We spoke about the defensive weaknesses and that's going to be a real key area", Parker said on LUTV.

"[It’s all] about how many chances can we create against them, but also the conversion rate, because [if] we can get a goal or two up early, especially when you are near the bottom, the confidence can go down low.
 


"So, it's a great game and a big game for us to bounce back into after the international break."

A win against the Hatters on Saturday would see Leeds register three wins in-a-row for the first time since August.   
 