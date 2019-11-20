No Idea – Former Premier League Star Baffled Jose Mourinho Has Taken Tottenham Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley is confused why ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is willing to take over as the head coach at Tottenham Hotspur.



A sudden turn of events saw Premier League giants Tottenham replace Mauricio Pochettino, who was at the club for a tenure of five-and-a-half years, with former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho on Wednesday.













Spurs announced on Wednesday morning that they had appointed the Portuguese as their new head coach, with the contract lasting until the end of the 2022/23 season.



While Mourinho's return to management after being sacked as Manchester United boss last December has caused a buzz in the football world, Burley is baffled that the 56-year-old decided to take the Spurs job.





Burley also believes Mourinho will not take Tottenham to the final of the Champions League like Pochettino did last season or enable the club to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the league.







"I have no idea why Mourinho would want to touch this [Tottenham]", Burley said on ESPN FC.



"He's not getting this Tottenham side back to the Champions League final and he's not going to challenge [Manchester] City and Liverpool. Nowhere near it.





"So I don't understand why he would want it."



Tottenham currently sit 14th in the league table with 14 points and are six points above the relegation zone.

