06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/11/2019 - 12:46 GMT

Oliver Norwood Is Perfect Fit For Chris Wilder – Simon Grayson

 




Former Huddersfield Town manager Simon Grayson has heaped praise on ex-Terrier and current Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood.

12 games into the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, newcomers Sheffield United sit fifth in the table with 17 points, placed above the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.  


 



Captaining the Blades in each of their 12 games so far is 28-year-old central midfielder Norwood, who left Manchester United's Under-23s side to join Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Grayson, who managed the Terriers in the 2012/13 season, Norwood's debut season, believes the Northern Irishman is an inspiration to young players who look to break through at other clubs.
 


The 49-year-old feels the Northern Irishman is the perfect fit for Chris Wilder's Sheffield United and is delighted with how he has been faring in the top flight.



Ollie deserves to be playing in the Premier League in all these big games”, Grayson told the Athletic.

I am delighted it is going so well for him. He is an example to a lot of kids who have to step down at first to later realise their ambitions.
 


Chris [Wilder] needed someone to sit there in the middle, doing the defensive work to let the centre backs and so on get forward. Ollie was the perfect fit."

Norwood made 90 appearances for Huddersfield Town during his two years with the club.   
 