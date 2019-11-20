Tottenham Hotspur Nailed Down Jose Mourinho Deal Overnight

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur concluded the deal to appoint former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino overnight, according to the Daily Telegraph.



A sudden turn of events saw Premier League giants Tottenham sack Argentine tactician Pochettino on Tuesday night, putting an end to his five-and-a-half year tenure at the club.













However, last season's Champions League finalists did not remain without a manager for long after they announced the appointment of Mourinho at the helm on Wednesday morning.



Spurs confirmed that they have appointed the 56-year-old Portuguese as their new head coach, agreeing a deal until the summer of 2023.





Tottenham moved at break-neck speed to bring in Mourinho and are claimed to have agreed the deal with the Portuguese tactician overnight.







After Pochettino was relieved of his duties, Mourinho was quickly identified as Tottenham's first choice by Levy.



Levy began talks with Mourinho on Tuesday night and managed to get the deal done overnight.





The new Spurs boss is expected to be at the club's training ground on Wednesday as the side prepare for their weekend trip to West Ham.



Mourinho is bringing in Joao Sacramento as his assistant.

