Tottenham Must Do This If They Want Trophies From Jose Mourinho – Steve Nicol

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes new Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will not win any trophies at the club if Spurs do not spend big on players.



Premier League giants Tottenham announced that they had relieved Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino of his duties on Tuesday night, following a sudden turn of events.













On Wednesday morning, Spurs went on to confirm former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Mourinho as their new head coach, with the deal said to have been struck overnight.



Spurs fans are hopeful that Mourinho can deliver the trophies that eluded Pochettino, but Nicol has warned there is little prospect of the Portuguese doing that if Tottenham do not give him the required funds.





The 57-year-old insists that Mourinho has spent a lot of money at every club he has managed to win silverware at and believes Spurs will not win anything if they do not let their new boss spend big on players.







"[Mourinho has won trophies everywhere he has gone] but wherever he's been he has spent money on winning those trophies", Nicol explained on ESPN FC.



"So if he goes somewhere that's not going to spend money on winning trophies, they are not going to win trophies, regardless of what the name is on the back of the coach's jersey."





Mourinho will first be looking to drive Tottenham up the Premier League standings from the lowly 14th they sit at present.

