We Can Exploit This – Former Leeds United Star On Luton Town

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United man Ben Parker has named defence as Luton Town's key weakness and wants the Whites to exploit it when they face the Hatters on Saturday.



The Yorkshire-based club will take on Graeme Jones's Luton in their 17th Championship game of the season when club football returns for the Whites following the international break.













A win against the Hatters this weekend could potentially see Leeds go on top of the table and they will want to ensure that they register the victory.



As the Whites target their tenth league win of the season, former player Parker has urged them to take advantage of Luton's defensive frailties.





The 32-year-old believes the Championship newcomers are finding it difficult to adjust to the league and feels Marcelo Bielsa's team can score goals against them if they exploit the Hatters' weaknesses in the back.







"They have been used to winning a lot of games [in League One], that's why they obviously got promotion", Parker said on LUTV.



"But they are just finding the step up [difficult] at the moment. Any mistake you do make, you do get punished because there are lot of good players at this level.





"So, let's exploit in the defensive third, try and win the ball high [up the pitch].



"Like I said, there are goals to get against them."



Luton have conceded 30 goals so far, which is the joint-second worst record in the league.

