We Have To Get Behind Him – Tottenham Legend Tells Spurs Fans To Back Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts insists the fans must get behind Jose Mourinho following his appointment as manager.



Spurs sprung a surprise on Tuesday night when they sacked Mauricio Pochettino following an extended run of poor results domestically.













Chairman Daniel Levy wasted little time in bringing in a replacement and Mourinho was confirmed on a contract running until 2023 on Wednesday morning.



Mourinho's past association with Chelsea, and Manchester United, has left some Tottenham fans unconvinced about the appointment, but Roberts has called on all Spurs supporters to get behind the Portuguese tactician.





The Spurs legend wrote on Twitter: "He's our manager now. We have to get behind him and support our great club.







"No person bigger than the club."



Mourinho's first match in charge of Tottenham comes this weekend when Spurs take a trip to lock horns with West Ham United in the Premier League.





The visit to the London Stadium gives Mourinho an early opportunity to push Spurs up the Premier League standings and also land a further blow on under pressure West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

