XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/11/2019 - 21:10 GMT

We Have To Get Behind Him – Tottenham Legend Tells Spurs Fans To Back Jose Mourinho

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts insists the fans must get behind Jose Mourinho following his appointment as manager.

Spurs sprung a surprise on Tuesday night when they sacked Mauricio Pochettino following an extended run of poor results domestically.  


 



Chairman Daniel Levy wasted little time in bringing in a replacement and Mourinho was confirmed on a contract running until 2023 on Wednesday morning.

Mourinho's past association with Chelsea, and Manchester United, has left some Tottenham fans unconvinced about the appointment, but Roberts has called on all Spurs supporters to get behind the Portuguese tactician.
 


The Spurs legend wrote on Twitter: "He's our manager now. We have to get behind him and support our great club.



"No person bigger than the club."

Mourinho's first match in charge of Tottenham comes this weekend when Spurs take a trip to lock horns with West Ham United in the Premier League.
 


The visit to the London Stadium gives Mourinho an early opportunity to push Spurs up the Premier League standings and also land a further blow on under pressure West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.   
 