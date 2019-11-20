We’re Neighbours Now – Celtic Star Happy With Settling In Process

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Mohamed Elyounoussi has revealed he has settled well at the club and formed a good bond with fellow summer arrival Moritz Bauer.



The Scottish champions swooped to land the Norway international on a season-long loan deal from Southampton in the summer, strengthening their attacking options.













Elyounoussi, 25, has already made a big impact at Celtic Park and has been named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for October.



The Norwegian has revealed he is settled off the pitch, having been given a warm welcome by his new team-mates at Celtic, while he has also struck up a good association with Bauer, a fellow summer arrival.





"I would say all of the players have been good to me since I’ve joined Celtic", Elyounoussi told Celtic TV.







"I came almost at the same time at Moritz Bauer, so it’s only natural that I get along with him. We’re actually neighbours now.



"Fraser Forster, I knew from before at Southampton, and he’s been driving me in to Lennoxtown, while he and Kris Ajer have been telling me things about the club", the attacker added.





Elyounoussi has netted seven times in just 12 appearances for Celtic so far this season, as well as chipping in with six assists for his Bhoys team-mates.



Southampton have the Norway international under contract until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if Celtic will make an attempt to sign him permanently.

