Aston Villa Tipped To Avoid Heavy Spending In January

Aston Villa are unlikely to spend heavily during the January transfer window and are expected to have a quiet time on the transfer front, it has been claimed.



Dean Smith's men spent heavily in the market in the summer following their promotion to the Premier League, and broke their transfer record to sign striker Wesley from the Belgian top tier.













Currently sitting in 17th in the league table, they are just three points off the relegation zone, despite a few solid performances in the top tier of English football.



Ahead of the January transfer window, there is speculation that they could again spend big in order to have a stronger squad for the latter half of the season, as they look to survive a potential relegation dogfight.





But according to The Athletic, Aston Villa are likely to toe a conservative line during the winter transfer window and not spend big.







Smith would still like to add more goals to his squad in January, but the club are unlikely to be involved in any major deals.



And if they decide to shell out cash, the club are unlikely to repeat their spending habit from the summer and conduct any record-breaking deals.





Aston Villa are banking on Smith to secure them another season of Premier League football largely on the basis of the squad he has.

