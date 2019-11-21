XRegister
26 October 2019

21/11/2019 - 21:10 GMT

Can’t Say We’ve Achieved Anything Yet – Rangers Star Cautious On Europa League

 




Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has warned the Gers cannot claim to have achieved anything in the Europa League yet, with games against Feyenoord and Young Boys to come as group deciders.

The Scottish Premiership side have had a solid European campaign so far, going unbeaten in the Europa League qualifying rounds and winning two and drawing one of their group stage games so far.  


 



Four games into the group stage, Rangers currently sit second in their group with seven points, three more than Feyenoord and FC Porto, and the same as Young Boys.

While the Light Blues have been praised for their performances in Europe this season, 27-year-old Jack believes the side still have a lot more work to do before they can claim they have accomplished something in the Europa League.
 


Rangers have an away trip to Feyenoord and a home game against Young Boys coming up and the midfielder is aware of the challenges that lie ahead of the Gers.



You come to Scotland and play alongside top-class and there’s an expectancy, from the supporters and staff, to go and win games", Jack was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

There’s two tough games coming up in Europe – Feyenoord away will be very tough then Young Boys at home, who’ve been doing very well in the group.
 


"So we’ve got a lot of work to go before we can say we’ve achieved anything.

Rangers will travel to Feyenoord in their fifth Europa League group stage game next week, before hosting Young Boys at Ibrox next month and will be hopeful of qualifying for the Round of 32.   
 