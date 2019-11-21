Celtic Over-reliant On Him – Former Top Flight Star Urges Bhoys’ Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tom McManus believes Celtic are heavily reliant on Odsonne Edouard and has urged the Hoops to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.



Almost five months into their 2019/20 campaign, Celtic currently sit on top of the Scottish Premiership table, as well as their Europa League group.













However, despite the Bhoys having had a solid start to their season, ex-Hibs star McManus feels they are over-dependant on French centre-forward Edouard.



The 38-year-old believes the Scottish champions, whose other strikers Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo have fitness issues, will be in trouble if Edouard gets injured.





McManus pointed out how the Hoops' arch-rivals Rangers have two centre-forwards in top form and urged the side to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, even if it leads to Griffiths' exit.







"I think they have got to [sign a new striker in January]", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think with Bayo, obviously, he's been out injured [and with] still doubts about Leigh Griffiths [they have to bring in a striker].





"I think he [Griffiths] is a tremendous striker and obviously our best one for Scotland, but I think Celtic are very heavily reliant on Edouard at the minute.



"Rangers have got two strikers banging goals and both pushing each other.



"Celtic have not quite got that and I think that's a big difference.



"I think if anything happens to Edouard, God forbid for Celtic supporters, then Celtic are in trouble.



"So I think they have to go out and buy another striker and whether that, maybe, leads to Leigh Griffiths going out on loan and getting games or whatever."



Edouard has scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists from 24 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.

