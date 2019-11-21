Consider This My Mistake – Marcelo Bielsa On Loan Star Not Shining At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa feels Chelsea star Izzy Brown is showing form at Luton Town he did not display for the Whites, something the Argentine feels shows he made mistakes with the midfielder.



Bielsa's side are set to lock horns with Luton in their 17th Championship game of the season on Saturday and will be looking for a win on the road.













One man who is in fine form for the Hatters is Chelsea star Brown; the youngster spent last season on loan at Elland Road, but managed to make just two senior team appearances.



However, Bielsa, who is happy that the 22-year-old is faring well at Luton, believes it was his mistake that the player did not do well during his time with the Whites.





The Argentine feels Brown arriving injured last term did not help his cause, but hailed him for his performances for the Hatters this time around, while also lauding his attitude.







"I'm happy about that [his form with Luton]", Bielsa told a press conference.



"He was with us and he had very good behaviour here.





"He's showing a level he didn't show with us. I consider this a mistake of mine.



"At Luton he is able to compete to play matches. We couldn't give him this.



"If we'd had him for another year, maybe we could have got another version of him.



"At Luton he arrived healthy and recovered.



"We needed six months where he couldn't work properly, but don't take credit away from him or the people who are with him now."



Brown has provided six assists from his 15 appearances across all competitions for Luton this season and will be looking to be a thorn in Leeds' side this weekend.

